PortAventura World and FC Barcelona announce a strategic alliance where the football club’s attractions and even large-scale theme parks could emerge. At the moment, the plans are for the new Espai Barça… but in the future there could be its own park.

Port aventura has announced a new collaboration with a strategic partner: the football club FC Barcelona. Without commenting on the rumors about a possible sale of the resort, the club has announced an alliance with the resort from which themed attractions and even theme parks could emerge.

FC Barcelona and PortAventura World announce this collaboration that has two parts: on the one hand, more specific plans that would take place in the future Barça spacethe leisure offer that will accompany the new Spotify Camp Nou in November 2024.

On the other hand, open a working group that studies projects on a larger scale, even international, which could include large-scale theme parks. But this is on a hypothetical level for now.

What we know about the alliance between PortAventura and FC Barcelona

For now, the only concrete thing about this alliance is that both parties will collaborate on possible entertainment experiences for the Espai Barça, integrated into the museum, commercial and leisure offers in the vicinity of the new Spotify Camp Nou.

The stadium is scheduled to open in November 2024, and in its surroundings there will be leisure offers that could include “entertainment experiences” created in collaboration with PortAventura, using its expertise in attractions, “that will combine the history and impact of FC Barcelona, ​​its special relationship with the city and its universal vocation”.

The possibility of a “Barça World” in PortAventura

For the future the plans are more ambitious, and for now they say that they are going to study “international projects“. These include opening of specific entertainment zones (interactive, educational and entertainment experiences with themed attractions, catering and merchandising).

But also “larger format theme parks under the FC Barcelona brand“. These would be large (more than 7 Ha) centered around attractions, restaurants, shops, museums, shows and other associated services.

To give you an idea, Ferrari Land, the secondary park of the PortAventura World resort, has an area of ​​6 hectares. It’s a small park with a handful of attractions, including Formula 1 simulators and Red Forcethe tallest roller coaster in Europe.

In the future, it would not be unreasonable for the PortAventura World resort to grow with a park of similar dimensions to Ferrari Land dedicated to FC Barcelona…although it wouldn’t have to be in PortAventura, since they talk about “international projects”.

The eternal culé rival, the Real Madridalso announced a year ago its plan to open a theme park… in Dubai. He FC Barcelona It seems that he does not want to go that far, and is associated with Port aventurawho previously already have a collaboration with LaLiga which could include the opening of an attraction and its own park in the future… although those plans, announced in 2019, appear to be somewhat stalled.