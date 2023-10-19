The player, owned by Genoa but on loan to Reggiana, had been referred after being sentenced in first instance to six years in prison for gang sexual assault

Five years of disqualification with proposed disbarment for Manolo Portanova: this is the request formulated by the General Prosecutor’s Office for Sport in the appeal presented to the Sports Guarantee Board against the player owned by Genoa, but this season on loan to Reggiana, who On 22 November last year he was sentenced in the first instance with an abbreviated sentence to six years’ imprisonment for gang sexual violence. The appeal is expected in the coming months.

the facts

Everything would have happened on the night of May 30, 2021 in Siena, in an apartment in the Tuscan city, and the violence would have had as protagonists, together with Portanova, two relatives and a friend of the footballer, on a student reported with thirty days of prognosis who had then filed a complaint. Subjected to house arrest in June 2022, the player then returned to training and on 25 July the victim was heard in a protected hearing confirming the accusations. Until the trial which took place almost a year ago.

