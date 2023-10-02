The Carrera Panamericana only took place in its original form for five years — from 1950 to 1954 — but the South American race holds a special place in Porsche’s heart. The Germans based no fewer than two important names within their range on what they call “the most dangerous race in the world”: that of the ‘Carrera’ equipment level and of course that of their five-door coupe: the Panamera. However, if you want a Porsche that is bursting at the seams with Carrera Panamericana references, you will have to do your best.

One racer, one collectible

At its Rennsport Reunion, Porsche not only unveiled the 911 GT3 R Rennsport, but also these two special 718 Cayman GT4 RSs. If you thought the name of the standard model was quite a mouthful, just wait until you hear what this special edition is called because this is the ‘Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana’. The duo must therefore refer to the two Porsche 550 Coupés that participated 70 years ago in the 1953 Carrera Panamericana race. For example, they were painted in ‘Le Mans Silver Metallic’ and were provided with TAG Heuer logos and a dark red Pegasus. emblem, the then logo of Mobil Oil. Inside, you’ll find a unique set of TAG Heuer stopwatches in the center console, and stitching in the colors of the Mexican flag.

Furthermore, the 718s will each receive a racing number in a yellow bubble on the flanks, which will be 152 or 154, just like the original racing cars. The car with number 154 was already shown to the public last weekend, and it will actually participate in the modern variant of the Carrera Panamericana later this month. There, Porsche unveils the second car with number 152, and they will be the only one to auction it for charity. This means that one of these two cars can be yours, although there is a good chance that you will have to pay a lot of money for it… And since this 718 Cayman GT4 RS, except for the stickers and the clocks, simply uses the technology of the standard model. takes over, we would probably not be willing to pay the extra mortgage.