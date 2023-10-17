The puzzle is finally complete. On Tuesday Porsche was the last team on the grid to officially reveal the line-up for the 2024 season, confirming the same lineup as the 2013 championship.

Representing the German team will therefore once again be the confirmed Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa, who have already been teammates in the last season following the German’s move from DS Techeetah to Porsche at the start of Gen 3.

Wehrlein has been part of the Porsche Formula E team since 2021 and led the German brand’s title assault during the season ended in July, finishing fourth in the standings with victories in Saudi Arabia (a double between Race 1 and Race 2) and in Indonesia. At the start of the championship it seemed that Wehrlein was in a position to actually challenge for the title, thanks also to the excellent form of the 99X Electric, but the subsequent growth of his opponents and some subpar performances excluded him from the fight.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“The Valencia test marks the start of the new season. We have been busy preparing for weeks and have already done some stints in the simulator. I am sure that we have made further progress. Last season we learned a lot, and now we can take advantage of what learned. For Valencia it is important to be well prepared to be able to carry out our test program without problems and obtain further information. There are some small changes for the new season. Valencia will definitely help us to fully understand them. Then, we can get to work.” Wehrlein said.

Da Costa instead arrived at Porsche at the beginning of 2023 after the conclusion of his experience with DS Techeetah, the team with which he had also won the title in 2020. The two have thus formed one of the most interesting couples on the Formula E grid, even if the Portuguese has been the protagonist of a season full of ups and downs, including the highlight of the splendid victory in Cape Town and the two podiums obtained in Hyderabad and Portland.

Porsche will begin preparations for 2024 at the official pre-season tests in Valencia, scheduled for October 24-27, when Formula E. In addition to chasing the drivers’ title, the aim is also to improve on the fourth place in the team classification, as Porsche finished behind customer Andretti.

“I can’t wait to go to Valencia. The test is always very interesting because all the teams and drivers are there. This gives us the chance to show our position compared to the competition, to see where we are already strong and where we could have need to make some improvements. The preparation for season 10 is going much better than last season. Last year I was new to the team and was getting used to the car. This time everything is easier. I took advantage of the break in Formula E to compete in endurance races with the Porsche 963, spend time with my family and friends and prepare myself mentally and physically for the new season,” said Da Costa.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The German manufacturer said it had further developed the 99X’s software system during the season break, focusing in particular on improving single-lap performance. Both Wehrlein and da Costa failed to secure a single pole in 2023 and, while often at least one of them was able to reach the knockout stages, on other occasions both found exclusion already in the groups. Several outstanding performances, including by the drivers of the Andretti customer team, were in fact comebacks.

“We used this period to thoroughly analyze last season. We analyzed our strengths and weaknesses to evaluate the untapped potential of our package. As for the tenth season, our priority was to work on ‘further software development to make our four 99X Electric cars even more competitive,’ said Porsche FE program director Florian Modlinger.

“Another important aspect we worked on was to improve our qualifying performances. We will use the Valencia test to continue to systematically and meticulously prepare for next season as constructors and teams. Our goal for 2024 is to maintain the our good performances in the race and further improve qualifying. Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa will be joined by Gabriela Jílková in Valencia.”

The FIA ​​and Formula E have in fact also included rookies in the Valencia programme. Porsche will then have Gabriela Jílková take to the track to have her first experience with the Porsche 99X Electric.

