The Porsche 911 is such an icon that they have to handle it with care in Stuttgart. The collective car world would be turned upside down if they were to suddenly exchange its boxer engine for a set of batteries, so Porsche does not immediately plan to do that. However, that does not mean that they will not electrify the 911 at all, because who knows, they may be able to give the combustion engine an extra boost…

Hybride-GT2 RS?

In an interview with the American Motortrend, Frank Moser, Porsche’s vice president for the 911 and the 718, commented on the future of the former. He reiterated that Porsche is not considering an electric 911 — or in his words: “if the 911 were to become electric, it would only do so as the very last in the range.” However, a hybrid will be available, but it will not be a plug-in hybrid. You may learn what it will be sooner than you thought. According to Moser, we can expect the electrified 911 within about two years, “around the middle of this decade”.

The CEO immediately confirmed that the hybrid 911 will still exist based on the current generation, although the timing is striking. There is little chance that Porsche will wait another two years to give the 911 a real facelift, since it has been around since 2019. This means that the hybrid will come onto the market after the facelift, which suggests that it is not just about what mild hybrid technology for the existing range, but with a special, new version. That won’t be just any version if we can believe Moser, because he reveals that they are looking at “more performance-oriented solutions”… So, Porsche, don’t you think that a new GT2 RS is still missing from your current offering?