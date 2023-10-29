It was also clear during the open day of the Twente Model Railroad Club that the hobby is experiencing a revival. The club room, in the Prismare building, is quite full with interested parties. Young and old will marvel at 1,100 meters of track and all the Twente stations and landscapes recreated to scale. “This is art,” says a visitor about the rock formation made with extreme precision and an eye for detail. He also has a job at home. “But I use other rails, so I can’t ride here. Today I’m mainly getting inspiration for my own track.”