Surely you remember the new measures for tournaments shared this week by Nintendo. Well now we have news about this topic and the bans on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, Nintendo is in the news again because the popular YouTuber Ludwig Today he shared his experience after being sued by the company due to a Smash Bros. tournament he organized. He has confirmed it in the video below.

This raises questions about the impact of new policies in the community and at future events. The situation could raise concern among creators who organize their own events and similar events, as Ludwig mentions. We will be attentive to more details.

In the meantime, here you go the video:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.