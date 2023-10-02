Maintaining a video game’s online services is an extremely expensive task, which is why many developers choose to close their game servers when player traffic decreases or they want to prioritize the most recent releases. Unfortunately, WWE 2K22 is in that situation and will soon say goodbye to its online features.

WWE 2K22 servers already have their days numbered

Through a statement on social networks, 2K Sports announced that the wrestling video game, which debuted in 2022, will close its servers at the beginning of next year. In this way, game modes and other functions that require an internet connection will no longer be available.

In addition, the developer studio suggested that players who still play this title should take the leap and migrate to the most recent installment: WWE 2K23, which hit stores earlier this year.

“WWE 2K22 servers will be unavailable starting January 3, 2024. All online modes and features, including online matches and community creations, will no longer be available. Now is the perfect time to upgrade to WWE 2K23. Thank you for all the support!” reads the message.

WWE 2K22 will say goodbye to its servers at the beginning of 2024

WWE 2K22 is the franchise game that closed its servers the fastest

The end of the online services of the popular sports video game marks a very worrying precedent for the IP and sheds light on the short time that these proposals maintain online functionalities.

As highlighted by the VGC media, WWE 2K22 represents the shortest period of operation for a game in the franchise in recent years. Specifically, the closure of its servers will occur in less than 22 months after its original launch. By way of comparison, WWE 2K19 said goodbye to its online features in 45 months and WWE 2K20 did the same in 32 months.

In the statement, 2K Sports did not share the reasons why it made the decision to end the wrestling game’s online services.

WWE 2K23 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You can read more news related to him if you click here.

