With the normalization of the digital format, the trend indicates that physical copies will become less and less common in the video game industry. Therefore, it is always appreciated when a company makes the effort to release a disc version of its games. Of course, sometimes it is necessary to resort to measures that are out of the norm.

Due to the size or scope of some projects, studios find it necessary to release the title on 2 discs. It looked like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth would be the first PlayStation 5 game to adopt that format. However, and surprisingly, another exclusive came forward.

Related video: ELDEN RING and the curse of Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will come on 2 discs

A few weeks ago, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on PC during the initial stages of 2024. Before that, PS5 users will be able to purchase a complete edition, which includes additional content, starting next October 6.

With the release just around the corner, the open-world video game has already hit retail stores around the world. So, players noticed that on the back of the box it is mentioned that 2 discs are included.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will come on 2 discs on PS5

This situation seems to prove that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is so big that it needs 2 Blu-rays to include all the content. Naturally, this also means that the title will require a lot of storage space. According to the image on the back of the box, the game occupies an exorbitant amount of 121 GB.

Although technically the Guerrilla Games project will be the first PlayStation 5 game to include 2 discs in the box, we must remember that The Nioh Collection, which debuted in 2021 for PS5, also had 2 Blu-ray; However, it is a collection that includes 2 games, one on each disc.

How much does Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition cost and what does it include?

Without a doubt, the re-release of the PlayStation video game is the ideal opportunity for people who never dared to try the Guerrilla Games title in its original release to finally be able to do so.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition costs $59.99 USD. Although it includes several digital extras and elements that contribute to the gameplay, the main attraction of this package is Burning Shores, the first expansion that expands the narrative and presents a new region to explore.

Below, we share all the content of this new edition of the Guerrilla Games game:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 Base Game) Burning Shores Expansion Digital Soundtrack Digital Art Book Digital Comic “Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk” Extra content for Photo Mode (poses and face paintings)

In addition, the new edition of the science fiction video game will include objects that players can obtain throughout the campaign through the progression system:

Behemoth’s Short Bow Behemoth Outfit Carja Elite Carja Elite Nora Thunder Outfit Nora Thunder Sling Piece Alpha Garriraptor, Mech Assault Resource Pack

Because the expansion is conspicuous by its absence in the PS4 version, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

But tell us, what do you think? Do you plan to purchase this new edition? Let us read you in the comments.

Horizon Forbidden West is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

Related video: The good, the bad, and the meh of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente