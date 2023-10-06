loading…

Pope Francis suggests the Catholic Church can bless same-sex couples. Photo/REUTERS

VATICAN – Pope Francis has suggested that the Catholic Church can bless it same-sex couples.

Responding to a group of cardinals who asked for clarity on the issue, the Pope said any request for a blessing should be treated with “pastoral charity”.

“We cannot be judges who only deny, reject and exclude,” he said, as quoted by the BBC, Friday (6/0/2023).

However, he added that the Church still considers same-sex relationships “objectively sinful” and will not recognize same-sex marriages.

Pope Francis’ suggestion was one of a number of requests sent to him ahead of a weeks-long global summit to discuss the future of the Church, which begins at the Vatican on Wednesday.

In the Catholic Church, a blessing is a prayer or petition, usually delivered by a priest, asking God to look favorably on the person or persons being blessed.

Bishops in a number of countries, including Belgium and Germany, have begun allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, but the position of Church authority remains unclear.

While this appears to be a significant change, it should be remembered that as recently as the spring of 2021, the same Pope approved a decree from the Vatican’s doctrinal office prohibiting priests from blessing same-sex unions.

Then, it is emphasized that such partnerships are sinful and therefore not blessed. Earlier this year, when Pope Francis spoke about homosexuality not being a crime, he still called it a sin.