On October 4, Pope Francis published an apostolic exhortation, that is, an official document that contains an invitation addressed to all Catholic believers, entitled Laudate Deum, that is, “praise the Lord”. It has the environment as its main theme, and directly recalls the 2015 encyclical Laudato si’, also by Pope Francis, which also concerns environmental issues.

In the eight years that have passed since the release of the encyclical Laudato si’, according to Pope Francis, too little has been done to address the situation. In the opening of the exhortation he says:

As time passes, I realize that we do not react enough, as the world that welcomes us is crumbling and perhaps approaching a breaking point.

A large section of the exhortation is dedicated to the refutation of climate change denialist theses: to do so, the Pope reports many data and cites various scientific studies, including the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations, before to dedicate oneself to the analysis of theological and doctrinal theses. And he addresses with rather heated tones those components of the Church and society most reluctant to recognize the urgency of tackling the problem: «Unfortunately, the climate crisis is not exactly an issue that interests the great economic powers, which are concerned with obtaining the maximum profit at the lowest cost and in the shortest time possible”, writes the Pope. “I am forced to make these clarifications, which may seem obvious, due to certain contemptuous and unreasonable opinions that I find even within the Catholic Church”.

The exhortation was also published in view of COP28, the annual climate conference organized by the UN which will be held in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December, which is explicitly referred to in the text. A meeting of world religious leaders is also expected at the conference, in which the various countries of the world will try to agree on a way to tackle climate change. Pope Francis hopes that the conference will make “effective commitments that can be monitored permanently”, and that it will be “a turning point” in climate policies.

Among other things haroused some surprise, among the experts, also a quote from the philosopher and writer Donna Haraway. It is a rather rare, if not unique, fact that the Pope cites a woman in an official document, but the surprise is also due to the fact that Haraway writes about philosophy of science, feminist theory and gender identity, topics that we do not usually associate to those a pope takes care of. Haraway’s quote is this: «God has united us with all his creatures. Yet, the technocratic paradigm can isolate us from what surrounds us and deceives us into forgetting that the entire world is a ‘contact zone’.”

The document was published during the last Synod, the general assembly of the Catholic world, which began its final phase on 4 October. This Synod is expected to discuss major changes in the organization of the Church, and for the first time women and lay people will also participate. In reality, it is not yet clear whether an agreement will be found between the conservative and progressive wings of the Church (Pope Francis is close to the latter) and whether there will be concrete changes in the practices of the Church.

The preparatory document for the meeting, drawn up over the course of two years, asks very explicitly how to include in the life of the Church some people who have so far been kept on the margins, such as divorced people and LGBTQ+ people. The document also hypothesizes the admission of women to a form of priesthood, and the possibility of priests being married, as already happens in other Christian Churches. The progressive wing is in favor of all these changes, while the conservative wing is generally against it.