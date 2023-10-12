There is no doubt that traffic lights are very important to regulate traffic in our cities and improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. However, the growth of urban centers together with new mobility dynamics makes optimizing their operation increasingly complex.

And it is not a matter to be taken lightly. A system that is out of sync can produce or worsen a wide variety of unfavorable scenarios. From traffic congestion and road accidents to air and noise pollution. Google knows this reality and wants to help cities change it.

Google and its mobility initiatives

When it comes to mobility, the search engine company has several initiatives underway. One of the best known is Waymo, through which it develops autonomous cars. But this time we have to talk about Green Light, a project that seeks to optimize traffic lights using artificial intelligence and Google Maps.

The Mountain View giant, through its research laboratory, has developed a solution that aims to be versatile and convenient for all types of cities. One of the advantages is that it does not require additional hardware and municipalities can make adjustments to their existing road marking systems.

How does Green Light work then? The answer is on four important axes. First, analyze the intersections of the city in question to deduce the parameters of existing traffic lights. For this, Google relies on its decades of experience mapping cities to feed Google Maps.

The Green Light admin panel

The data obtained in this case are the duration of the traffic light cycle, transition time, green division (i.e., time and order of the right of way), coordination and sensor operation (actuation).

The next step is to monitor and understand traffic trends. An AI model comes into play here that helps understand local patterns, such as moments of start and stop and average waiting times at intersections. This dynamic is evaluated in different parts of the day, for example, rush hour.

Once the Google Research system has collected all this information, AI algorithms are used to identify possible adjustments to the timing of the traffic lights. When the task is completed, the firm shares these recommendations with the city’s traffic managers so that they can implement them if they consider it.

Cities where Green Light currently operates

The Green Light thing doesn’t end there. The company promises to continue monitoring the traffic trends of the city to identify whether the adjustments have resulted in real improvement and to improve its existing methods. In addition, they point out that they will use AI models to calculate the climate impact of the changes suggested to the city council.

This last point is actually very relevant. Google’s initiative has already begun to be implemented in a dozen cities around the world and initial data suggests that the adjustments have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10%. Plus, of course, this translates into fuel economy for drivers.

“By optimizing each intersection and coordinating between adjacent intersections, we can create waves of green traffic lights and help cities further reduce stop-and-go traffic,” says the company, which also notes that emissions can be reduced from up to 30 million car trips per month.

Images: Eliobed Suarez

