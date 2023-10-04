Suara.com – The government, through the Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management (PPKGBK), admitted that it had been invited to collaborate with PT Indobuildco to manage the Sultan Hotel. This invitation occurred after the Building Use Rights (HGB) period expired in March-April 2023.

However, the PPKGBK Chandra Hamzah Legal Team continues to insist that PT Indobuildco management leave the Sultan Hotel. This is because cooperation with the private sector cannot be done directly, it must go through a series of tenders.

“Indobuildco management also conveyed how PPKGBK and Indobuildco would work together for our future cooperation. What we conveyed was that based on Minister of Finance Regulations, cooperation in optimizing State Property must be done by tender,” said Chandara at a press conference in the GBK area, Jakarta , Wednesday (4/10/2023).

If it doesn’t go through a tender process, continued Chandea, then those who grant it and allow it can be prosecuted or criminally prosecuted.

Also read: GBK Gruduk Hotel Sultan Manager, Asks Pontjo Sutowo to Leave Today

“You can’t point fingers directly, the consequences will be processed by all of our law enforcement officials. If we cooperate with Indobuildco directly without a tender, we’ll all go to jail later, that’s not possible,” he said.

Chandra explained that the government had sent letters to PT Indobuildco at least 6 times for this vacancy. However, the government did not receive a positive answer from the company owned by Pontjo Sutowo. from management.

However, he added, a week before the execution, PT Indobuildco had just contacted PPKGBK to hold a meeting, one of which invited cooperation.

“Indobuildco just contacted us to meet last week. Yes, we told you that Indobuildco has land rights based on what? Indobuildco has an HGB certificate, is it based on sale and purchase? No. Is it based on land acquisition? No. Unless Indobuildco gets the HGB based on the land use permit granted by the Governor of DKI at that time Ali Sadikin,” said Chandra.

Clear the land

Also Read: Hot! 100 Police Personnel Secure the Process of Forced Evacuation of the Sultan Hotel

Previously, PPKGBK had come to the Sultan Hotel today to inform PT Indobuildco, owned by Pontjo Sutowo, that the deadline to vacate land in Block 15 of the GBK area had ended on September 29 2023l.

The team from PPKGBK, led by General Director Hadi Sulistya, arrived at the Sultan Hotel at around 10.33 WIB. The Main Director of PPKGBK, Rakhmadi Afif Kusumo, said that his party had sent several letters to PT Indobuildco to vacate the Sultan Hotel land, but had received no response.

Apart from that, the Building Use Rights (HGB) for this land will expire in March-April 2023. Rakhmadi emphasized that the government has prepared a big plan to develop the GBK area into an integrated and modern area that meets international standards, and provides benefits from various aspects.

The Block 15 area, including the former HGB Numbers 26/Gelora and 27/Gelora which are managed by Indobuildco with various buildings including the Sultan Hotel, is an integral part of the GBK area development plan.