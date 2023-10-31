A new classic movie from the 80s will have a remake, although in this case Poltergeist will be a television series.

Amazon and MGM studios join forces to revive one of the most beloved horror classics of the 80s: Poltergeist. The news about this new television series has excited lovers of the supernatural genre and has generated great expectation.

Although details are scarce for now, this Poltergeist spin-off is expected to arrive on the Prime Video streaming platform, although it has not yet been officially confirmed. The news was broken by Variety, and although no names of writers or directors have been announced, we know that Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce on behalf of Amblin Television.

The story that terrified an entire generation returns!

Poltergeist, originally released in 1982, is a horror film classic that has earned a special place in the hearts of fans of the genre. Directed by Tobe Hooper, there are rumors that Steven Spielberg may have directed much of the film, but he could not be officially credited due to contractual restrictions.

The story follows the Freeling family as they experience paranormal phenomena in their home in a California planned community called Cuesta Verde.

Here’s a summary of the plot.

Life for the Freeling family seems perfect in their home in Cuesta Verde. Steven is a successful real estate developer, and Diane is a homemaker, taking care of her children Dana, Robbie, and Carol Anne. However, his peaceful life is altered when strange events begin to occur.

It all begins when Carol Anne, the youngest daughter, begins to communicate with the television. One night, an evil being manifests on the television screen and an earthquake shakes the house. Carol Anne announces: “They’re here.”

Paranormal phenomena become more intense, from objects that move on their own to supernatural apparitions. The situation worsens when a tree in the backyard comes to life and tries to catch Robbie. While rescuing Robbie, Carol Anne is sucked through a portal in her closet.

Heather O’Rourke en Poltergeist

A group of parapsychologists investigate the Freeling home and discover that they are experiencing a poltergeist intrusion. It is also revealed that the community of Cuesta Verde was built on an old cemetery, which may be related to the supernatural events.

To protect the children, Dana and Robbie are sent to safe locations, and parapsychologists call in Tangina Barrons, a spirit medium. Tangina reveals that the spirits inhabiting the house are in a different sphere of consciousness and that Carol Anne is being held by an evil entity known as The Beast.

The group discovers that access to the other dimension is in Carol Anne’s closet, and the exit is in the living room ceiling. They try to rescue Carol Anne, but the process is dangerous.

Finally, Diane gets Carol Anne back, and Tangina declares that the house has been cleaned.

The Freelings begin to pack up and move, but on their last night in the house, The Beast tries to ensnare Diane and the children with violent supernatural phenomena. The house falls into chaos, and the Freelings escape outside.

They discover that the community of Cuesta Verde was built on an old cemetery whose graves were never moved. The house implodes in another dimension, and the family flees the place.

The film concludes with the Freeling family staying at a hotel, as the house disappears in a spectacular explosion of light on the horizon. The nightmare is over, but their experience with the supernatural will change them forever.

Do you want to see a Poltergeist series? It may be interesting if they modernize the story a little, hopefully the final result will be impressive.

Fuente Variety.