Here are the most polluted cities in Italy

There are 58 Italian cities where the concentration of fine particles exceeds the World Health Organization limits. 73% of Italians live there. According to what Il Sole 24 Ore reports, in 58 urban centers the average concentration of PM 2.5 (detected in the first months of this year) exceeded the reference value, equal to 10 micrograms per cubic meter. From January to August 2023, the most affected province was Cremona, followed by Monza and Brianza, Milan, Mantua and Padua. Providing the pollution numbers in cities is Deutsche Welle, in collaboration with the European Data Journalism Network of which Il Sole 24 Ore is also part.



The negative record has been confirmed – as reported by Tgcom – of the territories of the Po Valley which are among the most polluted even on a European scale. Analyzing the historical trend of particulate matter from 2018 to 2022, it is possible to observe that among the 27 member states of the Union, the territories of Northern Italy stand out negatively compared to all the others. The peaks are recorded in Biella (average annual concentration of PM 2.5 went from 9.9 µg/m3 in 2018 to 11.6 last year, +17.2%), Lecco (+14.8), Vicenza (+14.3%), Como (+ 14.2), Varese (+14%), Lucca (+12.9) and Pistoia (+12.7%). The average concentration also rises in the Veneto provinces of Treviso, Verona and Padua. While it falls in Milan, Brescia, Pavia, Cremona, Mantua and Lodi.

Even in the South there are polluted provinces. The most in danger are Naples, Caserta, Benevento, Taranto, Avellino, Lecce and Brindisi. Rome is in 41st place in the ranking with an increase of 3.3% between 2018 and 2022. Turin is in 35th place, while Venice is in 12th. Arezzo closes the ranking. The WHO has lowered the risk ceiling in 2021. Between 2016 and 2020 at least 246,133 people died prematurely in Italy due to pollution at levels higher than those indicated in the guidelines. In the last five years, Italy has recorded a growth trend (+5.4%). In some provinces of Po Valley (like Cremona, Milan and Padua) premature deaths from pollution were even more than seven per thousand inhabitants.

