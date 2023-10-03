Very bad air quality in the Po Valley after days of high pressure: air pollution is high in many cities, including Milan and Turin. The blanket of smog can also be seen from the satellite images taken yesterday by NASA satellites, especially between Piedmont and Lombardy.

NASA satellite of October 2, 2023

High pressure blocks the arrival of autumn: smog increasing in Turin, Milan and Venice

The persistence of a high pressure area is increasing, day after day, the concentrations of atmospheric particulates in the low layers along the Po basin, the area that breathes the most polluted air in Italy and one of the worst in Europe.

The anticyclone, with its load of scorching airwho is carrying aanomalous heat wave for the beginning of October in our country, with even temperatures above 30 degreesis trapping atmospheric particulate matter in the lower layers of the atmosphere, which continues to accumulate.

Fine particles are widespread beyond the limit Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia Romagna. PM10 reached 50 µg/m³ yesterday Veneziai 55 µg/m³ a Torino e i 64 µg/m³ a Milanobut many cities breathe very bad air: we are talking about Pavia (59 µg/m³), Lodi (66 µg/m³), Brescia (52), Monza (57), Vercelli (54), Codogno (65), Verona ( 62), Parma (49).

In addition to PM10, also PM2.5 – even more dangerous fine particulate matter – is reaching concentrations above the limit threshold for human health. In particular, a Milano 39 µg/m³ of Pm2.5 and 38 µg/m³a were recorded Torino.

Po Valley suffocated by smog: one of the most polluted areas in Europe

You can breathe in the Po Valley the worst air in Europe, especially when compared to Western European countries where the air quality is significantly superior. Italy, in fact, is the only country in “Western” Europe to breathe very bad air: one third of the population living in the Po Valley is exposed to unhealthy air, with concentrations up to 4 times higher than the limit for human health set by WHO.

According to data from a recent analysis by the Guardian, in fact, PM2.5 in the Po Valley, and in particular in cities such as Milan and Turin, appears to be on average 19 µg/m³ from above. A very high value if we consider that the annual limit threshold is 5 µg/m³.

Although the Po Valley is one of the worst in Europe, PM2.5 is also high in many other European areas and metropolises: according to the analysis, in fact only 2% of our continent breathes clean air.

Blame car traffic, industries, heating systems and agriculture. The consequences of air pollution are important and experts estimate that in Europe fine particulate matter is responsible for the premature death of 400 thousand people every year.

According to recent research by Deutsche Welle, carried out in collaboration with the European Data Journalism Network, pollution was once again the protagonist in 2023, especially in the province of Cremona, Monza and Brianza, Milan, Mantua and Padua. In the first 8 months of the year we breathed unhealthy air in 58 Italian cities, where the 73% of Italians.