A child injured in an Israeli bomb attack was taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA – Israel’s claim that it only bombed Gaza to eliminate Hamas is “absurd,” according to political expert Jackson Hinkle in an interview with RT on Thursday (26/10/2023).

He argued that Israeli forces appear to be focused on targeting the civilian population in Gaza in their ongoing campaign.

“They have bombed everything except Hamas inside Gaza,” said the host of ‘The Dive with Jackson Hinkle’, accusing Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, United Nations (UN) facilities and the Red Crescent, mosques, churches, houses, etc. and even refugee convoys.

The analyst argues this is because Israel does not want a Palestinian state, and the real aim of their operations in Gaza is not to defeat Hamas, but rather to force Palestinians out of Gaza and take over the territory “for good.”

“The reason why they are doing all this is because they know that they cannot defeat Hamas. That’s why they haven’t gone to Gaza. They know that if they want to, they will probably get a response from many Arab countries, and perhaps also from Iran. They knew that in a war of that magnitude they would not win,” Hinkle claimed.

He argued that, despite Israeli authorities’ attempts to portray Hamas as a group aligned with or comparable to the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Israel’s own actions in Gaza appear to closely resemble terrorist tactics.

Commenting on Washington’s announcement that it will “stand forever” with Israel and United States (US) President Joe Biden’s proposal of a $14 billion military aid package to the Zionist state, Hinkle called for “defund Israel” and “defund Ukraine” as well.

“Why are US taxpayer funds going to countries like this? Or more importantly, countries that commit horrific war crimes every day,” Hinkle asked.

He stated America is currently experiencing a crisis at its southern border and is dealing with more than 500,000 homeless people, 60,000 of whom he claimed are veterans.