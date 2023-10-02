The governor of California Gavin Newsom, of the Democratic Party, has chosen the new representative of the state in the United States Senate in place of Dianne Feinstein, who died last Friday: it will be the political activist Laphonza Butler, who is 44 years old, is African American , lesbian and since 2021 she has been president of the EMILY’s List organization, which promotes the election of Democratic women to the United States Congress. Among other things, Butler had been among the main collaborators of Vice President Kamala Harris in her campaign for the Democratic Party primaries in view of the 2020 presidential elections, then won by the current President Joe Biden.