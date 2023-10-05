Polini Motori presents a new braking system, here’s how it’s made and how much it costs

October 5, 2023

The Polini braking system includes:

– right pump ø 11

– left pump ø 13

– 4-piston brake caliper

– brake pipe

– M8x1 connection screw

– adapter ø 10

– radial support for Piaggio Zip SP internal. 84

4-piston brake caliper

The 4-piston brake caliper is machined from solid and made of hard anodized aerodynamic aluminium.

The development of the brake caliper from 2 to 4 pistons has multiple advantages.

First of all it allows 30% more friction surface on the brake pads. This allows for a reduction in temperature peaks and consequently greater durability and reliability compared to standard pliers.

Thanks to the 4 ø 24 pistons there is an increase in braking force.

The design of the caliper has been studied to maximize its rigidity and minimize its size.

Possibility of right or left mounting, reversing the connection with bleeding, both on the front and on the rear. Radial connection with 8 mm screws, hole distance 84 mm.

The Polini brake caliper is offered with sintered pads, but carbon-ceramic compound pads are also available for sale.

Using a dedicated support made by Polini, the brake caliper is adaptable to the fork of the Piaggio Zip SP.

The caliper can be connected to the new Polini master cylinders and brake lever machined from solid aerodynamic hard anodized aluminum with the appropriate aeronautical braided hose with 8 mm fitting. The position of the lever can be adjusted to suit the driver’s needs.

The specific M8x1 connection screws are also available for sale.

Alternatively, you can purchase the adapter for pipes with a 10 mm connection.

Codes and prices

– Right pump code ø 11, cod. 178.0101 – Retail price €168.00 + VAT

– Left pump code ø 13, cod. 178.0102– Retail price €168.00 + VAT

– 4-piston brake caliper code, cod. 178.0001 – Retail price €155.00 + VAT

– Brake hose code, cod. 178.0301– Retail price €59.00 + VAT

– Connection screw code M8x1, cod. 178.1001 – Retail price €9.00 + VAT

– Adapter code ø 10, cod. 178.1002 – Retail price €12.00 + VAT

– Radial support code for Piaggio Zip SP int. 84, cod. 178.0201– Retail price €159.00 + VAT