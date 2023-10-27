Polini continues to work to enrich the line of products dedicated to the Piaggio Ciao and Si. After the lamellar engine crankcase and the ignition, the company presents two other innovations to increase performance and resistance

The new Polini Ø 47 cast iron cylinder kit with 4 studs has been designed for a specific combination with the Polini For Race crankcase, again for all Ciao, Si, Bravo, Boss, Grillo mopeds.

The drilling involves fixing the cylinder using 4 studs which guarantee a more efficient distribution of forces during operation and allow a discharge centered with the axis along which the washing process develops and a thin crosspiece.

Other technical features: exhaust transfer with booster holes, single ring piston, annealed aluminum head gasket. Important details that guarantee better performance.

To fit the thermal unit, it is necessary to pair it with the specific muffler available at the end of 2023.

Polini for Piaggio Ciao and Si

Thermal unit code 140.0136

Retail price €205 + VAT

100% Made in Italy

The new Polini crankshaft with Ø 12 full shoulder pin is offered in exclusive combination with the Polini For Race lamellar crankcase.

The Polini For Race Ø 12 crankshafts for Piaggio Ciao and SI have forged and copper-plated connecting rods and are supplied complete with the appropriate roller cage.

They are balanced to reduce both vibration and power losses and heat treated to increase strength characteristics.

Polini For Race crankshafts are suitable for use with 50cc/70cc cylinder kits.

Polini for Piaggio Ciao and Si

Crankshaft code 210.0074

Retail price €219 + VAT

100% Made in Italy