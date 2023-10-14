Things also (almost) went wrong a few times in October. At the beginning of this month there were three reports of a suicide attempt in Twente, two of which occurred in one day. Yet, according to Ellen Bolster, that number is not increasing. “If we compare it with the two previous years, we do not see a big difference. In Twente we received ten reports per month last year and in IJsselland eleven reports per month. In total, 105 people died in Overijssel during those attempts in 2022.