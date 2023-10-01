A motorbike racer died after having an accident during a Road Race in Bukittinggi City, West Sumatra, Sunday (1/10/2023).

“It’s true, there was an accident during the Kota Wisata Road Race activity which took place at the non-permanent circuit in the Bukittinggi Canteen field which resulted in the death of one racer,” said Bukittinggi Police Chief Commissioner Yessi Kurniati, Sunday.

He said that the victim was Muhammad Putra (22), who was a student and had his address at Jorong Lasi Mudo, Nagari Lasi, Canduang District, Agam Regency.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 11.20 WIB at the 110 cc beginner automatic class racing event.

“The information we received was that the victim was unconscious after which the victim was taken to the Emergency Room at the Army Hospital (RST) for first aid, but the RST referred him to RSOMH because the victim’s condition was critical,” said the Police Chief as reported by Antara.

The victim was declared dead at 12.15 WIB because he could not be saved by analysis from the RSOMH emergency room. The victim suffered a fracture or laceration to the head.

“We emphasize that this case is under investigation, officers are collecting all materials and evidence of the incident,” said Yessi.

Meanwhile, supporter of motorbike racing activities, Reki Afrino, said that the victim’s body was immediately buried after the family came to the hospital.

“Firstly, we express our deep condolences regarding the death of the deceased as a two-wheeled racer. We as supporters accompany the processing of the body from the field, hospital to the funeral home,” said Reki.

He admitted that he had not received full information regarding the cause of the accident that occurred and resulted in the victim’s death.

“We have not received information regarding the chronology, currently we are focused on helping with the processing of the body,” he said.