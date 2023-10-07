PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The Purwakarta Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, West Java Regional Police succeeded in uncovering a case of illicit narcotics trafficking in the Purwakarta Regency area.

In this disclosure, officers succeeded in arresting a man with the initials AM (28), a resident of Mekargalih Village, Jatiluhur District, Purwakarta Regency.

AM did not move when officers from the Purwakarta Police Narcotics Unit spotted and arrested him, in the Ciganea village area, Mekargalih Village, Jatiluhur District, Purwakarta Regency, on Tuesday, October 3 2023, evening.

Purwakarta Police Chief, AKBP Edwar Zulkarnain, through the Head of Narcotics Research Unit, AKP Budi Suheri, revealed that AM’s arrest was based on information from the local community regarding the frequent occurrence of drug abuse at that location.

“We arrested AM in the Ciganea village area, Mekargalih Village, Jatiluhur District, Purwakarta Regency, on Tuesday, October 3 2023, at around 23.30 WIB,” said Budi, on Saturday, October 7 2023.

He explained that when he was arrested and searched, officers found 4 packages of methamphetamine, a cellphone and 2 pieces of plastic tape.

“When we conducted a search at AM’s residence, officers found 4 packages of methamphetamine-type narcotics stored in used cigarette packets in a salt filter warehouse which were kept on the table in the perpetrator’s bedroom,” explained Budi.

As a result of his actions, he continued, the perpetrator was charged under Article 114 Paragraph (2) Sub Article 112 Paragraph (2) of Republic of Indonesia Law No. 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics with the threat of a minimum prison sentence of 4 years and a maximum of 20 years.

“We took the perpetrator and his evidence to the office for further examination,” explained Budi.

Budi again reminded the public to stay away from drug abuse and distribution.

“People who are aware of drug abuse or distribution are asked to immediately report it to the Purwakarta Police,” ordered Budi. ***