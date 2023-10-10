Suara.com – The police denied that there had been a search of the house of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri.

This news circulated in connection with the alleged extortion case against the former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, claimed that he had not received information that said the search was reportedly carried out on Monday (9/10/2023).

Meanwhile, Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) suspects Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar as the intermediary who handed over the money entrusted from SYL to Firli Bahuri.

Apart from that, news regarding the development of the alleged corruption case which was said to have involved the former Minister of Agriculture, SYL, was the choice of Suara.com editorial article on Tuesday (10/10/2023).

1. Police Commissioner Irwan Anwar admits that he met SYL and Firli Bahuri, but denies handing over the money

Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Pol Irwan Anwar. (Suara.com/dok)

Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar denied that he handed over money from Syahrul Yasin Limpo to Firli Bahuri as the head of the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Irwan emphasized this when met by media crew at the Semarang Police Headquarters, Tuesday (10/10/2023) before flying to Jakarta.

2. Dismissing news that KPK chairman Firli Bahuri’s house was searched by police, Polda Metro Jaya: No information yet

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. (Suara.com/M Yasir)

The circulation of news stating that there had been a search of the house of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri in the case of alleged extortion of the former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL was denied by the Metro Jaya Regional Police (Polda).

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, claimed that he had not received information that said the search was reportedly carried out on Monday (9/10/2023).

3. Concerned that there is a conflict of interest, Corruption Eradication Commission Chairman Firli Bahuri cannot participate in handling corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture

Photos circulating show KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri and Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo at a badminton gym in the Mangga Besar area, Central Jakarta. (Ist)

Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) researcher Kurnia Ramadhana urged the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri not to be involved in the alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan).

He conveyed this following allegations of extortion by the KPK leadership in a corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture. Currently the case has been investigated by Polda Metro Jaya.

4. IPW Says Kombes Irwan Anwar Has No Evil Intentions, Just Helped Entrust Money from SYL to Firli Bahuri

Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar is suspected of being the intermediary who handed over the money entrusted to him by former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) to KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri. (Suara Collage.com/Rochmat)

Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar is suspected of being the intermediary who handed over the money entrusted to him by former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) to KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri.

This was conveyed by the Chairman of Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) Sugeng Teguh Santoso. The money deposited was related to a case of alleged blackmail by the KPK leadership in handling a corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture involving SYL.

5. Testimony of the RW Chair regarding the news that Firli Bahuri’s house in Bekasi was ransacked by the police

Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Firli Bahuri. (Suara.com/Novian Ardiansyah)

News circulated that the house of the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, located at Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, was searched by the police on Monday (9/10/2023).

Regarding this news, the local RW chairman denied the news. He said that last Monday, Firli Bahuri’s house was not searched by any party.

