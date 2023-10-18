Suara.com – The police confirmed that the explosion that occurred at a house on Jalan Prahu No. 2, Guntur, Setiabudi, South Jakarta was not caused by a septic tank. However, the explosion came from a white object in the hole.

“It’s not a septitank,” said South Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi at the location, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Ade Ary explained, the object was found in the hole being made by the victim.

This incident began when the victim with the initials A, who was a construction worker, was making a hole for the foundation. It is known that the house is being renovated.

“The witnesses’ statements were for building the foundation of the house,” said Ade.

The location of the explosion that occurred at a house on Jalan Prahu No. 2, Guntur, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023). (Suara.com/Faqih)

Ade added, in this incident there were four victims in this incident. One person with the initials A died on the spot as a result of the explosion. Meanwhile, three other victims are still being treated at the Community Health Center.

“There were 4 people (victims), one of A’s brothers died. “Then 3 other victims had minor injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the nearest health center,” he said.

Initial guesses

Previously, South Jakarta Fire and Rescue (Gulkarmat) Sub-dept. Picket officer, Bagus Febrianto, revealed that he was initially informed that the explosion came from a gas cylinder.

However, after it was confirmed the explosion turned out to have originated from the septic tank.

“Yes, there was information about an explosion from a septic tank. But initially the information was that there was a gas cylinder explosion fire. But when we arrived, the septic tank exploded,” said Bagus to journalists, Wednesday (18/10).

Currently, said Bagus, his party has sent officers to the location. Based on initial information, the septic tank explosion claimed one life.

“They said one person died,” he concluded.

Bomb Disposal Team

Previously, the Bomb Disposal Team or Jibom Gegana Detachment of Brimob Polda Metro Jaya visited the explosion location at a house in Setiabudi, South Jakarta.

Their arrival was to detect the cause of the explosion which caused a worker to die on the spot. Monitoring the location, until now officers are still investigating the crime scene (TKP). Meanwhile, local residents were busy watching the incident directly from close range.