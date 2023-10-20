The fight against illegal streaming is becoming tougher and there are more means to prevent this practice.

For example, operations are being carried out to end IPTV services in private homes and at the beginning of the summer a law was passed in Italy to put an end to piracy in the country, which will have increasingly harsh measures for violators.

Now, the Guardia di Finanza has announced the closure of an IPTV service in the south of Italy, in the town of Canosa di Puglia that has managed to seize 5 computers, 33 decoders used to receive the television signal and 12 video encoders used to redistribute it to customers.

The police investigation has explained that the equipment was used to receive Sky TV channels without paying a subscription fee, as reported by Phonandroid.

Between two shelves full of cables and plugs, an improvised desk with a screen. This is where the pirate did his business. The decoders are easily identifiable in the photos: they are GT Media V8 satellite television receivers, easily available in store or on the Internet.

The most striking thing about this raid is that the police assure that cWith this seizure he claims to be able to trace IPTV equipment back to customers.

According to the Guardia di Finanza, all equipment was working at the time of the raid, since the suspect was not on the premises.

As a result of the seizures, “it will be possible to identify the names of clients and evaluate any legal action that may be taken against them,” notes the Guardia di Finanza.

It also points out that “the criminal procedure is still in the investigation phase and the suspect’s responsibility will be definitively established in the event of an irrevocable conviction.” The expected penalties are still unknown.