Selebtek.suara.com – Bareskrim Polri succeeded in arresting the perpetrator who distributed pornographic video content similar to the beautiful artist Rebecca Klopper in the Riau region on September 1 2023.

Karo Penmas, National Police Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Pol Ahmad Ramadhan, revealed that the perpetrator with the initials BF was the manager of the X or Twitter account DEDEK GEMES @dedekkugem.

This account shared pornographic videos similar to Rebecca Klopper’s that eventually spread widely on social media.

“Investigators succeeded in arresting 1 suspect in the name of Brother BF who manages the DEDEK GEMES Twitter account @dedekkugem,” said Ramadhan in his official statement, reported by PMJ News, on Friday (6/10/2023).

According to Ramadhan, BF offered his followers on X or Twitter to join the Telegram channel so they could see pornographic video images similar to Rebecca Clopper.

“The suspect, Brother BF, offered pornographic content to followers of his account to join via the Telegram application,” said Ramadhan.

The police also confiscated evidence from BF, namely a printout of a screenshot of the DEDEK GEMES @dedekkugem twitter account, then a flash disk containing a screenshot of the DEDEK GEMES @dedekkugem twitter account, one BF’s KTP, three cellphones, six SIM cards and one bicycle. motorcycle.

BF is threatened with being charged under Article 45 paragraph (1) in conjunction with Article 27 paragraph (1) of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions with the threat of a maximum imprisonment of 6 (six) years and/or a fine a maximum of IDR 1 billion.

BF is also subject to Article 4 Paragraph (1) in conjunction with Article 29 of Law No. 44 of 2008 concerning Pornography, a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of IDR 6 billion.

