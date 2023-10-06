Selebtek.suara.com – Rachel Vennya recently shared the unpleasant experience she had after receiving a message or Direct Message (DM) on Instagram from one of her followers.

The reason is, one of her Instagram followers suddenly, for no apparent reason, asked Rachel Vennya to delete her bio which contained Sholawat.

Furthermore, it turns out that Xhabiru’s mother experienced this incident not only once or twice, so it is not surprising that she asked Ustadz directly about the Sholawat bio polemic on her Instagram account.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been asked to change my bio, even on TikTok, on gossip accounts and so on, I actually asked the ustadz,” wrote Rachel Vennya, quoted from Instagram @lambe_turah on Friday (6/10/2023).

“Am I, who has so many sins, not allowed to put prayers in my bio? Every photo of me looks naked, etc.,” added Okin’s ex-wife.

As is known, the celebgram who is familiarly called Buna often looks open and reveals her intimate parts after officially divorcing from Niko Al Hakim or Okin, in 2021.

However, Buna admits that he has a habit of reading sholawat which he has never abandoned since the past.

No wonder, the polemic about Sholawat’s writing in his Instagram bio, which often sparked public debate, made him have to ask Ustadz directly.

“I got the answer (from Ustadz) that ‘it’s okay, because everyone can say prayers, put them in the bio, caption, whatever is fine, there are no restrictions for anyone’. But yeah, I don’t want to argue anymore,” said Buna.

Even though he received a clear answer from Ustadz, because he was reluctant to become a public debate, Buna finally decided to delete the words Sholawat in his Instagram bio.

“I gave in and I just let it go so that everyone would be happy, my worship is for Allah to know, and so are my intentions,” said Rachel Vennya.

Furthermore, Buna admitted that he put up a prayer bio because at that time he only had two children and his mother told him to increase his prayers.