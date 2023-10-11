Talking about Polar is talking about Nordic sports wearables of the highest quality. Its flagship, the Vantage V3, has just seen the light. A smart watch with a refined design, a more powerful processor, good autonomy and new generation sensors to monitor both our sporting activity and our daily health. These are the main features and specifications of the Polar Vantage V3.

It has rained since Polar launched the V2 in 2020. A sign that the company believes in renewal cycles spaced over time. This Polar V3 arrives with a redesigned aluminum bezel. In the central part, it has a 1.39-inch panel, with AMOLED technology and 462ppi. In this new generation, the strap mechanism has also changed, so that it can now be compatible with any 22mm strap.

But the keys to this watch go beyond the design: it has completely redesigned the sensor system for health and sports monitoring. Under the name ‘Polar Elixir’, all the sensors work together to offer precise measurements and analyze them taking into account the context of each one of them.

Going individually, there are changes in the optical heart rate measurement sensor, SpO2 sensor, and it includes measurement of body temperature while we sleep to check its variations.

The CPU is up to 129% faster than the previous model, the GPS implemented is dual frequency (the watch has support for downloadable offline maps), and the battery lasts 53 hours of training or up to eight days of screen on. In terms of standard use, it should be close to a week of intense use without problem.

Polar Vantage V3 price and availability

The Polar Vantage V3 can be reserved from today on the Polar website at a price in Spain of 599,90 euros. It can be purchased in Night Black, Sky Blue and Sunrise Apricot. Shipments will begin on October 25.

Image | Polar

