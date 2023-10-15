Poland, decisive vote for the future of the EU

SToday we are open from 7am to 9pm in Poland where the political elections are being held today to elect the 460 members of the House (Sejm) and the 100 of the Senate. According to all observers, the challenge will be between the outgoing prime minister, Mateusz Morawieckiand the former prime minister and former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.



Polls indicate Morawiecki’s Law and Justice (PiS) party as the leading force, which however should not be able to obtain an absolute majority. Following with a certain detachment, the Civic Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska), whose heart is the Tusk Civic Platform,

Smaller formations could prove decisive for the formation of the new government. There are three, all indicated between 9 and 11%: Third Way which is an alliance between the centrist party Polonia 2050 and the Polish People’s Party, Confederation, an alliance of right-wing extremists opposed to Jews, homosexuals, to taxes and the EU and the New Left, a grouping of six left-wing parties.

Today’s meeting is destined to mark the country’s trajectory in the EU over the next four years. But the vote it is also decisive for the future of the European Union itselfas well as the Western posture on the war in Ukraine and beyond.

