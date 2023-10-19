It’s been a long time coming, but finally, after a month and a half of waiting, The Pokémon Company has published the second episode of the miniseries Pokémon: Winds of Paldeawhich is dedicated to the stories of a group of students from the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Nintendo Switch games.

The previous chapter had one of them, Ohara, as the protagonist, and this time it was the turn of Ariki, who is said to be one of the strongest trainers of the academy. That is what he wants to demonstrate when facing the powerful Mencía, but his Meowscarada is soon defeated, causing enormous disappointment to our protagonist thinking that his Pokémon is too weak.

It is from there that the plot begins to focus on the low mood that Ariki suffers, especially after his older brother advises him not to use Meowscarada next time. Likewise, we must highlight once again the excellent quality of the animations and especially during the fights that take place in the episode, because they are simply impressive and give off great emotion.

The Pokémon Company has not indicated when the next chapter will be released of this miniseries, but if we follow the same example it is likely that we will not have news again until December. We’ll cross our fingers that it happens sooner.

