We bring interesting news for fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news about the animated series inspired by the game, Pokémon: Winds of Paldea.

This time, the information is related to the new animated series that premiered on September 6 on YouTube. After receiving the first episode in all languages, we now have a date for the second.

You already know that this original, online animated series takes place in the Paldea region. Pokémon: Winds of Paldea follows the story of several students as they grow, mature, and learn while attending the academy. Don’t miss out on watching the full trailer for the series and get ready for its arrival on the official Pokémon YouTube channel very soon!

This is the shared image of second episode:

We also remind you episode 1 in Spanish:

We also leave it in Latin Spanish, English and Japanese in case you missed it:

