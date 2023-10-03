Pokémon has a universe full of curiosities and incredible moments. So much so that the anime and Pokémon games have left us moments to remember and Also many mysteries to try to solve. In this entry we will tell you about one about Team Rocket.

Have you ever wondered why Team Rocket has always wanted to get Pikachu? The “villains” of the Pokémon anime had as their main objective become Ash’s adventure companion. And for this they used so much cutting-edge technology, costumes, money and everything they had within their reach. Because? Does Ash’s Pikachu have something different from the others? Was it necessary for the script?…

In fact this may not be the case, since Pikachu has proven to be different from the rest of Pokémon from the first chapter of the series, where Professor Oak warned Ash that there was some kind of “problem” with this Pokémon. Hence, Team Rocket was curious to find out what is happening to that particular Pikachu.

Many believe that the real reason why Team Rocket wanted to get Pikachu was because their leader Giovanni was in the search for the most special and unique Pokémon. A compelling reason that could have driven the “bad guys” of Pokémon to get Ash’s partner.

That Pikachu “problem” has always been left unsolved, leaving theories come together and emerge as if nothing had happened for years.