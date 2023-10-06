A few months ago we informed you about the possibility that the next Pokémon game It will be set in generation 5, and in Unova/Unova. This is something that has taken shape over time thanks to leaks that would refer to a project set in this location of the Pokémon universe.

On the other hand, there was also talk that Unova would be present in an upcoming game, but with those of Generation 9, Scarlet and Purple. Some indications have led us to think that Unova will be the right place for the next Pokémon adventure on Nintendo Switch. One that leads us to explore new limits. Will it be a completely new game or a remake?

The leaker par excellence of this type of rumors is known as “Riddler Khu”, known for dropping clues also about a possible future DLC for Scarlet and Purple. In fact, among its range of rumors and probabilities, we had to say that the next Pokémon game could be called:

Pokémon Black and White 3 Let’s Go Unova Pokémon Legends: Kyurem Unova Paradox

If we add to this that Generation 5 has barely been seen these years,. And has gone unnoticed in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, We could have clear signs that indeed, Unova has many options to become the right place for the next game in the Nintendo franchise.