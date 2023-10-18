Today more news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, it has been published which includes an update that is released today to welcome Halloween. Patch 1.12.1.4 is released at 7:00 UTC and this is what it includes:

Battle Map: Halloween at Mare Stadium will be unlocked again on 10/19/2023! Halloween Event: During the event, you will be able to complete Halloween quests and challenges to collect Halloween Coins and exchange them for rewards from the Halloween Capsule Dispenser. Participate in the event to redeem for rewards! Adjusted the display of HP gauges for wild Pokémon. Store Updates Event Updates Bug Fixes Text Corrections

You have the full patch notes on the official website.

