Today we bring you a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Magby is one of the most adorable and charismatic mons of the second generation, so the amount of fan-art around him and his evolutions, Magmar and Magmortar, are very varied. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Magby could look likethe first stage of this Fire type evolutionary line, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a human inspired by a little boy, which makes sense considering Magby is about a baby. This has a elegant aesthetic, with the same hair as the Pokémon as well as a small flame in its right hand.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Had you imagined this fan-art as the fan has shown it? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

