We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.

Larvitar is one of the most well-known and charismatic Pokémon of the second generation, so the number of fan-arts around it and its evolutions, Pupitar and Tyranitar, are very varied. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what each of the members of this evolutionary line could look like, if they had human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the images you can see several humans inspired by young people with an elegant but at the same time challenging appearance who have a color palette similar to that of Pokémon.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

246 Larvitar – 248 Mega Tyranitar (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

What do you think? Had you imagined this fan-art as the fan has shown it? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

