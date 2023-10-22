Pokemon

Do you know the most disturbing and disturbing theory in Pokémon history? Take a seat and breathe several times before discovering it.

Let’s talk about the most disturbing Pokémon theory. In the universe of the Japanese video game and animation saga, a disturbing theory has come to light. This theory posits an intimate connection between humans and the creatures that trainers capture and collect. The theory is based on ancient texts found in the Canalave Library during the Diamante y Perla video games. And it suggests that there was a time when Pokémon and humans joined in marriage, forming a union that was considered normal in ancient times. You are hallucinating, right?

This interpretation undoubtedly raises profound and frightening implications. Ghost-type Pokémon, for example, have entries in their Pokédex that describe the disturbing nature of their origins. These entries suggest they are trapped spirits of deceased humans. From Drifloon, which is formed from lost souls, to Frosslass, the spirit of a woman who perished in the icy mountains. These descriptions hint at a deeper connection between humans and creatures. Of course, it gives a lot to think about. And it completely changes the vision of the Nintendo franchise.

The relationship between humans and fictional creatures

Nintendo

The theory leads to a disturbing question. Can humans transform into Pokémon? Or do the creatures represent a form of unevolved humans? It could be even worse… Is it possible to trap a human being inside a Pokéball if you tried with enough determination?

Although this theory offers a new perspective on the world of pokemon, also raises a host of questions that challenge our understanding of this fictional world. The line between humans and creatures seems to blur. It invites us to reflect on the essential nature of these animals and living beings, and their intrinsic relationship with human beings. What do you think about this information?