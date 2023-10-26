We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Celebi is a Plant and Psychic type mon belonging to the 2nd generation. It is one of the most curious of the generation mainly because it is a unique, group of mons similar to the already known legendaries that do not have any evolution and that usually have a notable role and characteristics compared to the rest. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Celebi could look likethis well-known Pokémon, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a human inspired by a species of young man who has wings and antennae similar to those of this species, as well as a very similar color palette.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

251 Celebi (OC) Thank you for all the support on my Johto Humanizations! On to Hoenn!

byu/endifi inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? Had you imagined a fan-art with these characteristics like this? We read you in the comments.

