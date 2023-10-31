We get an interesting detail related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post you have below, we can know that James Carter Cathcartwho voiced Professor Oak, Gary, and the members of Team Rocket in the Pokémon series for 25 years, has shared an update on his condition after he retired from voice acting in April due to a battle with cancer. .

The illness It started on her tongue and spread to her neck. After intense chemotherapy treatments, his wife shared a positive update about your state of health. Although recovery is an ongoing process, James is on the mend and has been discharged home. He is expected to continue to improve and will undergo surgery to reverse his tracheostomy.

We are happy about this news and we hope that everything continues to progress like this. What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.