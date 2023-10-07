Nintendo continues to carry out Pokémon promotional actions. Here we have a very special video about the anime of the franchise.

Pokémon

Specifically, we can take a look at a video that remembers Ash’s adventures in the anime and his farewell. Highlight Ash’s journey in less than a few minutes and thank fans for supporting this long-running series for 25 seasons. Ash Ketchum’s voice actress, Sarah Natochenny, has even shared on social media that it was a “beautiful tribute” to the Pokémon series. Remember that yesterday the finale of Ash aired on Spanish television.

Here it is:

