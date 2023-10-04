Pokémon TCG is one of the desires that many players have around the world. In fact, most of them are dedicated to collecting., a hobby that is not economical at all. And in the case of Pokémon TCG, it sometimes involves a large financial outlay.

Imagine being in the situation of our protagonist today. A user through a Reddit post the Pokémon TCG community has made clear the stupor that has been found and would be found if the letters for which you have paid so much money, arrived packaged in this way:

Imagine the shock when your card come in like this

byu/molestingbanana inPokemonTCG

As you can see, the Pokémon cards arrived poorly packaged and in food containers that did not correspond to what each letter should have come with. Something that seems to be repeated a lot in online shopping. In this market there is ultimately a lot of risk and it is inevitable that these things will happen.

At Ruetir.com we seek to give a voice to those users who have been exposed to these types of scams and inconveniences. And by the way serve as a speaker for those who are interested in this worldso that you look more than once at the site from which you are buying anything, no matter how small and insignificant it may seem.