We have already reviewed all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web and now we have new figures of Pokémon. They are not official, but they have delighted fans, especially those who like really curious Pokémon like Palafin.

Finizen is a Water-type Pokémon introduced in the 9th generation, and has a well-known evolution due to its importance in the competitive game of this region, Palafin. This one stands out due to its high physical attack statistic. Therefore, a fan under the name MichaelKToymaker has recreated an interesting figure made of crochet inspired by Palafin.

It is not the first time that stuffed animals or figures of this style have been shared by players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic and undoubtedly adorable result in this case. In the publication You can see the final result of the figure and all the details it has. Numerous fans have commented on the post praising the final result.

The final image you have finally shared is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I made a custom Palafin plush!

byu/MichaelKToymaker inpokemon

What do you think about it? Do you think that another type of design could have been better? Have you imagined these stuffed animals like this? We read you in the comments.

