Pokémon Sleep has only been on the market for a few months, but it has been improved and enriched through updates and new content. It is customary in mobile or free-to-play titles to take advantage of the festivities and Halloween will be no exception, but fans will be able to find a lot of bonuses and a very special Pikachu.

Until now, Pokémon Sleep only had the Good Day Sleep event, which takes place monthly and offers bonuses to celebrate the full moon. Players do not miss these events because they offer a great opportunity to gain experience to rank up and improve the level of Pokémon.

The good news is that Pokémon Sleep is preparing a new event that will be the best in the title’s short history.

How to celebrate Halloween in Pokémon Sleep?

Today it was revealed that Pokémon Sleep will celebrate Halloween with the Halloween 2023 — Double Candy Research event.

As its name indicates, the best bonus of this event will be that it will offer at least double the amount of candy for each Pokémon that the player researches after awakening.

Additionally, there will be special missions that will reward the player with up to 25 Handy Candy S, which can be transformed into 75 Candies of any Pokémon.

Pokémon Sleep will celebrate Halloween with an event that will offer many bonuses

It is important that you take into account that the Halloween event in Pokémon Sleep will only be enabled on the Greengrass Isle site. If you choose any other island, you will not be able to enjoy any bonuses from this event.

That being said, when the game asks you to choose the research site in the week starting October 30th make sure you select Greengrass Isle. The event will be available until November 6, 2023 at 3:59 AM (local time), but the best bonus days will be October 31 and November 5 (triple Handy Candy by research).

What Halloween bonus will there be in Pokémon Sleep?

Another striking bonus of this event is that for the first time Pikachu will appear wearing a Halloween hat and you will be able to capture it, but unfortunately it will not be possible to evolve it. This is the first Pokémon with a costume in the game.

Ghost-type Pokémon will also appear more frequently and regardless of the type of dream the player records.

The species that were announced to appear most frequently are Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Meowth, Cubone and 2 more unknown species. Judging by the promotional image, it seems they will be Shuppet and Banette.

Are you ready to celebrate Halloween in Pokémon Sleep? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Sleep is available on mobile devices with iOS and Android. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

