Yes, we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has a new event on the way.

The game has received a new special pack event, which allows us to get, from now on, every day for a week until October 16 at 03:59 UTC, a free set of 2 ingredient S tickets and 1 Poké Cookie, and for 100 diamonds you can get a set of 1 ingredient ticket M and 1 large cookie. These packs reset at 04:00 UTC each day, allowing you to get 7 units from each pack.

Here you can see it:

Don't forget that this app that has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included, as well as a compilation with all the details of the game, and that it had already been launched in its complete edition in Spain.

If you are interested in trying it, here are the download links for Pokémon Sleep:

