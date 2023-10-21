It seems that we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has confirmed news.

The game has set new milestones. The Pokémon Company confirmed this data today:

Pokémon Sleep users have logged more than 100,000 years of sleep since its launch in July 2023. More than ten million Trainers assist the Professor in researching Pokémon sleep styles. A special Pokémon Sleep Halloween event will be held from October 30 to November 6, 2023, as we detail.

Don’t forget that this app that has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included, as well as a compilation with all the details of the game, and that it had already been launched in its complete edition in Spain.

