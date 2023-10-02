Pokémon Scarlet & Violet users continue to explore every corner of Paldea, so those in charge of deliveries have been sharing different mystery gift codes that are still valid and that you should take advantage of as soon as possible.

Receive another Pokémon on your team

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were released in November 2022 and became a great success for the franchise, which is why they still have a large number of active players on their map.

Because of this, Game Freak has shared in recent months different codes that give you new Pokémon to build a truly competitive team, so we want to show you the ones that are still valid so that you don’t miss out.

The mystery gifts still available will offer you 2 Charizards, a Mew and a Cetitan, so you better take advantage of this opportunity and receive them in your game file before it’s too late.

Here we leave them for you:



CelebrateWCS23 – Gives a Charizard ex Teracrystal

DARKTERA0006 – Gives a Charizard inspired by Friede in the anime

GETY0URMEW – It’s a Mew with a random Teratype

L1KEAFLUTE – Give a Cetitan (valid until August 31, 2024)

All you have to do to get these Pokémon is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the codes in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, access Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

We remind you that some of these codes have a deadline, as we indicated, so you better take advantage and don’t let time pass to redeem them.

Do you plan to get these characters in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

