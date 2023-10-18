Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players continue exploring the corners of Paldea to discover all its secrets. Because of this, those responsible for the games want to help them with a new mysterious gift.

The mystery gift is now ready for you

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were launched last November and became a success for the franchise, so they still have a large active community across their map.

Thanks to this situation, Game Freak wants to pamper all trainers and is taking the opportunity to offer a new object that will surely help in each one’s adventure.

On this occasion, the code will give a Sweet or Hot Hidden Spice, one of the ingredients used in the preparation of snacks.

All you have to do is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code SWEET0RSP1CY in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

It is worth mentioning that you will have the opportunity to redeem this code from today until September 30, 2024, so you still have plenty of time to do so.

We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to the franchise at this link.

Do you plan to redeem this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

