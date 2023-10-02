We bring you an undoubtedly interesting announcement about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It looks like more content is already officially detailed on the way, in the form of Teraraids.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, now we have this Terraincursions event just officially announced after the preview a few days ago. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

The upcoming 7-Star Teraraid event in Scarlet and Purple will focus on Decidueye de Hisui

It will take place from October 6 to 8 and again from October 13 to 15, from 00:00 UTC to 23:59 UTC on the last day It is of Teratype Planta and has the powerful mark Only one can be captured per file save

