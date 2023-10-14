October is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated months for all Pokémon lovers, since it is when the most unique events are usually scheduled, not only in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, but also in Pokémon Unite or Pokémon GO.

Para celebrar PokeWeen (Halloween) the company is holding a special event for US and Canadian gamers at GameStop stores to get an electric teratype Mimikyu.

The point is that the closer the date of the event is, the less information There are many players who are still confused by the lack of information.

does anyone know anything about this pokéween distribution event? i called a few stores and no one knew anything

byu/SeleneEmpressAlicia inPokemonScarletViolet

With this Reddit post, the players are trying to get information from each other, since the information was offered by Serebii, v but nothing else has been known. Many users have joined the thread adding that they have even called some stores and none of them know anything about it.

Everything seems to indicate that surely will gradually be distributed via serial codes for Mimikyu at Gamestop in the US and Canada until October 29, 2023. We will be attentive to any new information that appears.

